Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,947.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 18,036 shares of company stock worth $54,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

