Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

