Syneos Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,256 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $83,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

