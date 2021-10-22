Amia Capital LLP Has $17.79 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amia Capital LLP cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 6.3% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

