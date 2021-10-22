12,605 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $114.20. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

