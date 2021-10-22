MCDEX Market Cap Achieves $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010855 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

