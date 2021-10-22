CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813,654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,610. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.