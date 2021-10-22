Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $56.42. 5,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,170. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

