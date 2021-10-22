Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $590.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.