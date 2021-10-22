First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 5,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,257. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

