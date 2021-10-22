Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,000. Athene makes up about 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Athene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after acquiring an additional 938,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,636 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

ATH stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

