Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $2.80 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. PAR Technology comprises 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 73.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 50,941 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.