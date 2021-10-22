AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.