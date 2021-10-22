Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,615. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

