CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 877,167 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,079,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 877,167 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.94% of Enbridge worth $763,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

ENB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 35,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

