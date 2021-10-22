Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,186,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 276,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,040,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.