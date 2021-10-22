FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $7,259,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $40.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,394.92. 75,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.