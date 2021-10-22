SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,529 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,835. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

