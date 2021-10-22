Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $75.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,780.44. 53,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

