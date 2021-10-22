517 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.96. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.