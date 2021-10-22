iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. 96,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.84 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

