iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 9.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. 101,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

