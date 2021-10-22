Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. 3,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,561. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

