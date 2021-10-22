Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 2,327,417 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 337.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $91,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Man Group plc raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

MYTE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.