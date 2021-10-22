Financial Comparison: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 174.29%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 18.06 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.80 Cronos Group $46.72 million 45.38 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.95

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

