Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 10,984 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,934,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,929,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

