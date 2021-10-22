Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

