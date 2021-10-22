3,340 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $20,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $130.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.