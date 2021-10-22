Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 124,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

