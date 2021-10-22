Captrust Financial Advisors Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

