Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 169,982 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vodafone Group worth $125,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

