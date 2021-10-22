American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AMSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,586. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 104.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

