1,100 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $244.44. 340,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $287.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.