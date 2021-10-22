Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

