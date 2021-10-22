W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE:WRB traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.