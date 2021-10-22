Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $145.37. 23,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,644. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.