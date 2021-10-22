Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

