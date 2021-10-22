Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,792,000 after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 128,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,480. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

