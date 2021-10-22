Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 5,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,753. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

