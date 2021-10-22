Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.32. 25,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

