Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has C$63.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.77.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.91. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.26. The stock has a market cap of C$737.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

