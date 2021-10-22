Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,172 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.88. 11,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,871. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

