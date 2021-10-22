Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000. Origin Materials comprises about 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of Origin Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,059,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ORGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 707,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.