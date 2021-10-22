Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,272,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.