Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $578.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

