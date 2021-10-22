Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,601.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 7,160,881 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52.

