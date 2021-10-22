Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Autohome worth $171,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,491,000 after buying an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

