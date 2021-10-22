State Street Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.98% of American Tower worth $4,913,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

