iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stake Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $198.06 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.75.

