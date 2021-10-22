3,149 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

